4 remanded over confinement, gang rape of girl in Mohammadpur

01 April, 2024, 05:15 pm
The victim filed the case with Mohammadpur Police Station on 31 March

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today (1 April) placed four people on three-day remand each in a case filed over the abduction and repeated gang rape of a girl who was held captive for 25 days in a Mohammadpur residence.
 
The four remanded accused are Sun, Himel, Roky and Salma Akhter alias Jhumur.
 
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim passed the order as police produced the four before the court and pleaded to place them on seven-day remand.
 
According to the case documents, the girl was kept confined in the flat in Nabinagar Housing in Mohammadpur for 25 days, and gang raped by the accused repeatedly. They even filmed the gruesome crimes. 

The victim was rescued by police after someone heard her screams and called national emergency service number 999.
 
The victim filed the case with Mohammadpur Police Station on 31 March.

