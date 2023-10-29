Bangabandhu Tunnel toll collection tops Tk1.17 lakh in first five hours

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina&#039;s motorcade passing through Bangabandhu tunnel in Chattogram on Saturday, 28 October 2023. Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's motorcade passing through Bangabandhu tunnel in Chattogram on Saturday, 28 October 2023. Photo: BSS

The newly inaugurated Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, constructed beneath the Karnaphuli River, saw a significant influx of vehicles on its opening day.

A total of 486 vehicles, comprising both small and large ones, traversed the tunnel in the initial six-and-a-half hours of operation, until 12:30pm. This led to a toll collection of Tk1,17,250, confirmed Bangabandhu Tunnel Toll Manager (Local) Md Belayet Hossain.

Traffic in the tunnel commenced at 6am on Sunday (29 October) as it opened its gates to the public.

Although the tunnel experienced a heavy flow of vehicles at both ends from early morning, vehicular pressure was higher at the Anwara end compared to the Patenga end.

The nearly 10km-long tunnel, including the approach road, constructed beneath river Karnaphuli between Patenga and Anwara upazila, was built at a cost of Taka 10,374 crore.

Earlier on Saturday (28 October), Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid the toll and became the first passenger on the tunnel.

Deputy Project Director Abul Kalam Azad said, "We opened the tunnel to traffic at 6am in the morning. Due to nationwide hartal, the traffic has been relatively sparse today, but it is expected to pick up as the day progresses.

"The tunnel will be open 24/7 from now on, with the possibility of reducing toll lanes late at night when vehicular pressure decreases. Nonetheless, we have made arrangements to ensure that no vehicle has to wait in line. We also encourage drivers to maintain a speed of 60 km per hour in the tunnel and ensure that vehicles do not come to a stop inside," he added.

First regular commuter in the tunnel

Jewel Rana, a resident of Munshiganj, made history as the first person to cross the tunnel after paying the toll on the first day. 

Accompanied by some friends, he reached the Anwara end of Chattogram at 3am in the morning and became the first passenger to pay the toll at 6am.

Sharing his excitement, Jewel Rana said, "While waiting at the tunnel area, more cars arrived and lined up behind me. At that moment, I thought I might not be the first to pay the toll. But I am delighted that I was able to make the inaugural payment."

Meanwhile, a bus hired by the BD Bus Lover Group became the first passenger bus to cross the tunnel. 

The government had previously announced a fixed toll schedule for vehicles using the tunnel. 

According to the notification by the bridge department, toll charges include Tk200 for jeeps or pickups, Tk250 for microbuses, Tk300 for buses with 31 seats or fewer, Tk400 for buses with 32 seats or more, and Tk500 for 3-axle buses. Trucks up to 5 tons pay Tk400, up to 8 tons pay Tk500, and trucks with a capacity of 8 to 11 tons are charged Tk600. 
The notification further detailed that 3-axle trailers would pay Tk800, 4-axle trailers would pay Tk1,000, and each additional axle beyond four would incur an additional fee of Tk200.

