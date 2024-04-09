All necessary preparations taken for main jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr: Mayor Taposh

All necessary preparations have been completed for the main jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr at the National Eidgah in the capital, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said today (9 April).

"Dhaka South City Corporation has taken all necessary preparations to hold the main jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr at the National Eidgah," he told journalists after inspecting preparations for holding the main jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr at the National Eidgah, an official release said.

Chief Executive officer of the DSCC Mizanur Rahman, Secretary Akramuzzaman, Acting Chief Engineer Ashikur Rahman, Transport General Manager Md. Haider Ali and Joint General Secretary of Dhaka south city unit of Awami League Kazi Morshed Hossain Kamal, among others, were present on the occasion.

The main jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr is scheduled to be held at 8.30am at the National Eidgah in the capital, he said.

The jamaat will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 9:00am in case of inclement weather.

This year, a total of 35,000 Muslims will offer Eid prayers at the main pandal of Eidgah maidan while many others will offer prayers outside it, said the press release.

Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Mawlana mufti Ruhul Amin and its Muezzin Qari Muhammad Habibur Rahman will lead the congregation.