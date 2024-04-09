All necessary preparations taken for main jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr: Mayor Taposh

Bangladesh

BSS
09 April, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 05:59 pm

Related News

All necessary preparations taken for main jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr: Mayor Taposh

The jamaat will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 9:00am in case of inclement weather

BSS
09 April, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 05:59 pm
File photo
File photo

All necessary preparations have been completed for the main jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr at the National Eidgah in the capital, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said today (9 April).

"Dhaka South City Corporation has taken all necessary preparations to hold the main jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr at the National Eidgah," he told journalists after inspecting preparations for holding the main jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr at the National Eidgah, an official release said.

Chief Executive officer of the DSCC Mizanur Rahman, Secretary Akramuzzaman, Acting Chief Engineer Ashikur Rahman, Transport General Manager Md. Haider Ali and Joint General Secretary of Dhaka south city unit of Awami League Kazi Morshed Hossain Kamal, among others, were present on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The main jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr is scheduled to be held at 8.30am at the National Eidgah in the capital, he said.

The jamaat will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 9:00am in case of inclement weather.

This year, a total of 35,000 Muslims will offer Eid prayers at the main pandal of Eidgah maidan while many others will offer prayers outside it, said the press release.

Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Mawlana mufti Ruhul Amin and its Muezzin Qari Muhammad Habibur Rahman will lead the congregation.

Top News

DSCC Mayor Taposh / Eid-ul-Fitr / Eid Jamaat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

1d | Brands
The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

21h | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

22h | Videos
India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

23h | Videos
Is your bank deposit insured

Is your bank deposit insured

48m | Videos