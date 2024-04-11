Eid-ul-Fitr: City wide awake on chaand raat
While parts of the capital breathed clearer amid gusts of wind welcoming the vibes of Eid, others stayed wide awake on chaand raat.
On Wednesday (10 April), locals rushed to markets to grab their last-minute shopping items.
Offices had closed, so last night was their most opportune moment.
Prayer caps, prayer beads, clothes and perhaps, gifts for loved ones were among their shopping list.
The capital's New Market area and Gulistan's Pir Yamini Market saw an ever growing crowd till late at night.
Middle-income families, people who lived close by, dropped in to scour the items laid out by vendors.