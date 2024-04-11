Eid-ul-Fitr: City wide awake on chaand raat

TBS Report
11 April, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2024, 04:43 pm

Crowded streets near the Chandrima Super Market in the capital on 10 April. Photo: Rajib Dhar/ TBS
Crowded streets near the Chandrima Super Market in the capital on 10 April. Photo: Rajib Dhar/ TBS

While parts of the capital breathed clearer amid gusts of wind welcoming the vibes of Eid, others stayed wide awake on chaand raat. 

A father testing out the fitting of a prayer cap on his son as they prepare for Eid Jamaat tomorrow. This photo was taken at Gulistan’s Pir Yamini Market on Wednesday (10 April) by Rajib Dhar/ TBS.
A father testing out the fitting of a prayer cap on his son as they prepare for Eid Jamaat tomorrow. This photo was taken at Gulistan’s Pir Yamini Market on Wednesday (10 April) by Rajib Dhar/ TBS.

On Wednesday (10 April), locals rushed to markets to grab their last-minute shopping items. 

Gulistan&#039;s Pir Yamini Market on 10 April. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Gulistan's Pir Yamini Market on 10 April. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Offices had closed, so last night was their most opportune moment.

Gulistan&#039;s Pir Yamini Market on 10 April. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Gulistan's Pir Yamini Market on 10 April. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Prayer caps, prayer beads, clothes and perhaps, gifts for loved ones were among their shopping list.

At the capital&#039;s Nurjahan Market on 10 April. Photo: Rajib Dhar/ TBS
At the capital's Nurjahan Market on 10 April. Photo: Rajib Dhar/ TBS

The capital's New Market area and Gulistan's Pir Yamini Market saw an ever growing crowd till late at night.

This photo was taken at Gulistan’s Pir Yamini Market on Wednesday (10 April) by Rajib Dhar/ TBS.
This photo was taken at Gulistan’s Pir Yamini Market on Wednesday (10 April) by Rajib Dhar/ TBS.

Middle-income families, people who lived close by, dropped in to scour the items laid out by vendors. 

