Last-minute Eid shopping: Bashundhara City, New Market see flurry of customers

Markets

Jahir Rayhan
09 April, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 08:38 pm

Related News

Last-minute Eid shopping: Bashundhara City, New Market see flurry of customers

The prices, however, are steeper than last year, some shoppers said

Jahir Rayhan
09 April, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 08:38 pm
Customers seen lining up at a store counter in the Bashundhara City Shopping Complex on 9 April. Photo: Jahir Rayhan
Customers seen lining up at a store counter in the Bashundhara City Shopping Complex on 9 April. Photo: Jahir Rayhan

At 12:00 pm this afternoon (9 April) Yellow's showroom in the capital's Bashundhara City Shopping Complex was crawling with customers. 

As the line grew before the counter, Tanveer, a staff member at the store, said the crowds have been building up since 10:00 am, even today and their shop will remain open till 2:00 am to accommodate the last-minute shoppers as Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (11 April).

As government offices will remain closed from tomorrow (10 April), many people are showing up in the mall as there is little time left to shower loved ones with gifts.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The prices, however, are steeper than last year, some shoppers said.

Saidur Rahman works in a private office. He bought himself a panjabi for Tk3,200. But last year, the price of such panjabi during Eid was Tk2,200-2,300, he says.

From 11:30 am to 1:00 pm today, this mall saw a flurry of people at branded stores, including YELLOW, Gentle Park, Aarong, and Desi Dash.

Sharifuzzaman Rana, admin manager of this outlet, said, "Our sales have been the same as last Eid. Those who are coming today are buying more clothes for Baishakh than Eid. And those who are celebrating Eid in Dhaka are among the last-minute shoppers.

A customer, Advocate Awlad Hossain says he went there today with his entire family, and especially to buy his wife a saree for Baishakh. 

According to about 10 sellers at various outlets in the mall, clothes for kids were almost sold out around the 20th of Ramadan. More adults are buying things around this time.

At a busier corner of the city, the new market area, there was more of an influx of shoppers hunting for shoes, clothes and cosmetics. 

Mehdi Hasan went to buy a panjabi for his father. "I got paid today and figured I'd come out to buy some nice things for my family.

Though the malls and stores saw a different scenario, sales seemed to drop for the sidewalk vendors. 

Noor Alam, a vendor in the capital's Karwan Bazar area, sells t-shirts and pants. 

"I usually sell pants for Tk500-800. I only sold one pair from morning till 11:00 am. Our sales are 50% less than last Eid," he said.

A security guard, Abdul Malek, went and bought some clothes from the sidewalk with his mother and wife. As he did not get an Eid holiday, he said he would visit his hometown in Rangpur after the holidays, so he bought some gifts for his family members today. 

According to a survey by the Bangladesh Supermarket Owners' Association, businesses earn about Tk1.7 lakh crore ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. Of this, Tk37.4 thousand crore is spent on the clothing sector. 

In this regard, Bangladesh Dokan Malik Sami President Md Helal Uddin said income is very low for small and medium businesses compared to the brands. 

"Those who buy branded clothes have no shortage of money. We all know this. The difficulties are faced by the small and medium traders."

Top News

Eid-ul-Fitr / Shopping / Eid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

1d | Brands
The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

1d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

1d | Videos
India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

1d | Videos
King Faisal Mosque is a unique example of beauty

King Faisal Mosque is a unique example of beauty

1h | Videos