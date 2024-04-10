Main Eid Jamaat to be held at National Eidgah at 8:30am

The main congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at 8:30am at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in the capital on Eid day.

The main congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at 8:30am at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in the capital tomorrow (11 April).

Besides, the first Eid Jamaat at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque will take place at 7:00am. There will be a total of five Eid jamaat in the national mosque between 7:00am-9:00am.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan will participate in the main Eid Jamaat along with cabinet members and diplomats.

This year, a total of 35,000 Muslims will offer Eid prayers at the Eidgah main pandal while many others will offer prayers outside it, according to a press release issued earlier this week.

The biggest congregation of Eid prayer will take place at Sholakia in Kishoreganj at 10:00am.