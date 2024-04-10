Main Eid Jamaat to be held at National Eidgah at 8:30am

Events

TBS Report
10 April, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 07:51 pm

Related News

Main Eid Jamaat to be held at National Eidgah at 8:30am

Besides, the first Eid Jamaat at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque will take place at 7:00am. There will be a total of five Eid jamaat in the national mosque between 7:00am-9:00am. 

TBS Report
10 April, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 07:51 pm
The main congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at 8:30am at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in the capital on Eid day.
The main congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at 8:30am at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in the capital on Eid day.

The main congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at 8:30am at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in the capital tomorrow (11 April).

Besides, the first Eid Jamaat at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque will take place at 7:00am. There will be a total of five Eid jamaat in the national mosque between 7:00am-9:00am. 

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan will participate in the main Eid Jamaat along with cabinet members and diplomats.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This year, a total of 35,000 Muslims will offer Eid prayers at the Eidgah main pandal while many others will offer prayers outside it, according to a press release issued earlier this week.

The biggest congregation of Eid prayer will take place at Sholakia in Kishoreganj at 10:00am.

Bangladesh / Top News

Eid Jamaat / Bangladesh / Eid-ul-Fitr / Baitul Mukarram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pinterest

Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

23h | Habitat
Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

1d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

2d | Videos
How Azam J Chowdhury used to celebrate Eid in his childhood and youth

How Azam J Chowdhury used to celebrate Eid in his childhood and youth

2h | Videos
India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

2d | Videos