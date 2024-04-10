Mild heat wave sweeps 7 districts

Environment

TBS Report
10 April, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 04:16 pm

File Photo: Bloomberg
File Photo: Bloomberg

A mild heat wave is sweeping Chuadanga, Faridpur, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati and Patuakhali districts are and it may abate from some places, said a Met office bulletin on Wednesday.

The weather may remain mainly dry with a partly cloudy sky over the country, it said.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The heat is feared to rise further in the coming days, according to meteorologists. 

Speaking to The Business Standard earlier this month BMD Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid said, "Analysing the weather model, it can be seen that there may be light rain around 13-14 April. There is little chance of any rainfall before this. During the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the temperature is likely to remain high in most areas of Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal."

According to the Met Office, as many as six heat waves are feared to sweep over the country this month. One of these can be extreme, during which the temperature may exceed 42°C.

