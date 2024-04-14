Bus companies running extra trips as Eid holidaymakers return to Dhaka

Transport

TBS Report
14 April, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 06:47 pm

Related News

Bus companies running extra trips as Eid holidaymakers return to Dhaka

TBS Report
14 April, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 06:47 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Several bus companies are arranging extra trips to manage passenger pressure as holidaymakers are heading back to Dhaka after celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.

Amid scarcity of bus tickets, many passengers were seen moving from one bus counter to another to get the tickets.

"I came to the counter this morning to get tickets for a bus leaving for Dhaka at noon. But I didn't get any tickets. After wandering around a lot, I got tickets for a bus leaving at midnight," said Harunur Rashid, a passenger at Pirojpur.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md Neyamul, counter master of Dola Paribahan operating on the Dhaka-Pirojpur route, said there were a lot of passengers today.

"Although passenger pressure started yesterday, today it has become huge. In addition to the regular trips, we had to run five or six special trips to cope with the pressure," he said.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Another passenger, Ruhul, said, "I came to the counter at 4pm and got a ticket for the 5:15pm bus. It is a special service. However, there is no ticket for all the regular services."

Imad Paribahan counter master Tapas said the tickets for their regular services were sold out two days ago.

"Tickets for the special service go on sale one to 1.5 hours before the departure of the bus," he said, adding that special services are only provided after considering passenger pressure.

Bangladesh / Top News

Eid-ul-Fitr / Dhaka / Bus ticket / returning to Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: How doctors hustle on duty during Eid

37m | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

2d | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

2d | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

2h | Videos
The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

3h | Videos
How did the Panta – Ilish become trendy in Baisakh?

How did the Panta – Ilish become trendy in Baisakh?

11h | Videos
Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

22h | Videos