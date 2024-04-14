Bus companies running extra trips as Eid holidaymakers return to Dhaka

Several bus companies are arranging extra trips to manage passenger pressure as holidaymakers are heading back to Dhaka after celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.

Amid scarcity of bus tickets, many passengers were seen moving from one bus counter to another to get the tickets.

"I came to the counter this morning to get tickets for a bus leaving for Dhaka at noon. But I didn't get any tickets. After wandering around a lot, I got tickets for a bus leaving at midnight," said Harunur Rashid, a passenger at Pirojpur.

Md Neyamul, counter master of Dola Paribahan operating on the Dhaka-Pirojpur route, said there were a lot of passengers today.

"Although passenger pressure started yesterday, today it has become huge. In addition to the regular trips, we had to run five or six special trips to cope with the pressure," he said.

Another passenger, Ruhul, said, "I came to the counter at 4pm and got a ticket for the 5:15pm bus. It is a special service. However, there is no ticket for all the regular services."

Imad Paribahan counter master Tapas said the tickets for their regular services were sold out two days ago.

"Tickets for the special service go on sale one to 1.5 hours before the departure of the bus," he said, adding that special services are only provided after considering passenger pressure.