370 tonnes of imported potatoes still wait for unloading at Benapole

Around 370 tonnes of potatoes, which are waiting to be unloaded four days after being imported from India have started to rot, due to severe heat sweeping across the country.

According to the port authorities, the consignments arrived at Benapole from India's Petrapole by 16 trucks on the night of Sunday (21 April).

But still no initiative has been taken to unload the goods. Due to a long delay, the potatoes have started to rot.

Rangpur Integrated Food and Beverage imported the potatoes from the export-oriented institution PepsiCo India Holdings.

Masum Billah, representative of Transmarine Logistic Limited, said the potatoes have not been uploaded yet due to lack of necessary documents.

Shahadat Hossain, a truck driver said they will take the potatoes to Rangpur after unloading and if the authorities concerned do not take steps immediately, the potatoes will get rotten.

Kamal Uddin Shimul, vice-president of Benapole C&F Agent Association, said the importer will face a financial loss if the authorities concerned do not take any measures to unload the goods.

Rezaul Karim, director of Benapole port, said necessary assistance is being provided to unload the goods.