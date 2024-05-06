Met office forecasts rains across country

Bangladesh

UNB
06 May, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 12:17 pm

Related News

Met office forecasts rains across country

Day temperature may fall slightly, and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged throughout the country

UNB
06 May, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 12:17 pm
File photo of rain in Dhaka streets. Photo: UNB
File photo of rain in Dhaka streets. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted rains in eight divisions of the country in 24 hours commencing 9am on Monday.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, with hail at isolated places, " said a Met Office bulletin.

Day temperature may fall slightly, and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged throughout the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Rain forecast / thunderstorm / Weather forecast / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

2h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Music is a symbol of harmony

Music is a symbol of harmony

45m | Videos
After 2/3 weeks of electric vehicle catching fire there is risk of catching fire again

After 2/3 weeks of electric vehicle catching fire there is risk of catching fire again

2h | Videos
Successful cultivation of diabetes-friendly rice in Brahmanbaria

Successful cultivation of diabetes-friendly rice in Brahmanbaria

3h | Videos
About 18% growth in the export of plastic products

About 18% growth in the export of plastic products

4h | Videos