Met office forecasts rains across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted rains in eight divisions of the country in 24 hours commencing 9am on Monday.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, with hail at isolated places, " said a Met Office bulletin.

Day temperature may fall slightly, and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged throughout the country.