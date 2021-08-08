35% people in 3 Jashore upazilas have Covid antibodies: Survey

Researchers found the presence of Covid antibodies among 35 % people in three upzilas of Jashore district, suggesting that these people either contracted the virus or came in close contact with infected patients.

The Genome Centre of Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) revealed the study findings on Saturday, after examining the samples of 400 people from six areas in Jhikorgachcha, Chougachcha and Sadar upazilas.

The study was conducted through rapid antibody tests after collecting blood samples of the people.

According to the research, natural antibodies were found among 38% members of those families where there were Covid-19 patients, and they were found tested positive through RT PCR. Besides, antibodies were detected among 24% people who lived near the houses of Covid positive patients.

The people who have got vaccinated were not included in the research.

According to the research report, it has been proved that the number of asymptomatic Covid carriers is higher and they are roaming around freely.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid patients is on the rise in the district as elsewhere in the country for lack of awareness about the maintaining of health guidelines and mask use.

The research team said, "The people among whom natural antibodies were found somehow came in contact with the virus or got infected with it. But 60%-70 % antibodies are needed in a human body for developing the much-desired herd immunity. So, there's no alternative to vaccination."

JUST Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossain, also the director of the Genome Centre, said, "If we don't get vaccinated, we've to suffer for a long time due to the pandemic."

He also urged all to take their shots in their arms soon to save their lives from the highly contagious virus.

Chairman of the JUST's Microbiology Department and assistant director of the Genome Centre Prof Dr Mohammad Iqbal Kabir led the research team.