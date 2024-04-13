3 AL, Jubo League leaders injured in a shooting incident in Jashore

In the Rajghat area of Abhaynagar upazila in Jashore, three local leaders of Awami League (AL) were seriously injured in a shooting by miscreants at a tea stall last night (12 April)

One of the injured was admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital and the rest at Phultala Upazila Health Complex in Khulna.

The injured are identified as Hedayet Hossain Litu alias Litu Member, general secretary of Phultala union unit of AL, Khayrujjaman Sabuj, a leader of the union Jubo League, and Nasim, a local AL leader.

Abhaynagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Atiqul Islam said the three men were having tea at a stall near Rajghat Bus Stand around 9:30 pm.

At that time, unidentified assailants targeted them and opened fire, leaving all three seriously injured. It has been initially reported that one of them was shot in the abdomen and the other two were shot in the hands, the OC said.

Locals rescued them and admitted them to Phultala Upazila Health Complex. One of them was referred to Khulna Medical College Hospital, he said.

Police have launched an operation to arrest those involved in the incident, the police officer added.