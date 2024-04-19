Jashore schools with low enrolment set to merge with bigger ones

A total of 16 government primary schools in Jashore, having less than 50 students each, are likely to face merger with the nearby larger schools.

The schools are located in various upazilas, including Jashore sadar, Abhaynagar and Keshabpur. At present, the student count in these schools ranges from 18 to 47 each.

The District Primary Education Office on 5 February sent a list of the 16 schools to the Ministry of Education.

The move comes following a meeting by the Directorate of Primary Education in December last year when such a merger of schools with low enrolment was planned in order to better utilise resources.

In a letter sent to the ministry, Jashore District Primary Education Office also mentioned a list of the nearby schools within the district with which the small ones could be merged, the distance between all these schools, and the count of students in each.

District Primary Education Officer Md Ashraful Alam told The Business Standard, "Student enrolment in many government primary schools in the district has dropped after the Covid-19 pandemic."

He said the schools have failed to increase student enrollment despite implementing various initiatives. As such, a decision has been taken to merge these with others.

"We have already prepared the list and sent it to the concerned department."

Asked whether the proposed merger will result in increased education expenses and commuting hassles for students, he said, "There will be no travel problems or cost increases. Rather, the government will bring students under the coverage of various benefits, including stipends."

One of the 16 listed schools, Harishpur Government Primary School in Abhaynagar, is currently operating with 18 students and six teachers.

Talking to TBS, Upazila Primary Education Officer Muhammad Abul Kashem said the area is least populated and demonstrates a low birth rate as well. Also, there is another government school within two kilometres.

"Considering various data, I found it impossible to increase the number of students in the school.

But many of the guardians in Harishpur are opposing the proposed merger, said the education officer.

Contacted, Director (Policy and Operation) of the Directorate of Primary Education Monish Chakma told TBS that they have asked for local-level opinions before carrying out the schools' merger.

"Running schools with fewer than 50 students altogether in all five classes is a waste of state resources."

Monish, however, could not ascertain the timeframe for executing the merger.