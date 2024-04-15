Upazila polls: Nominations submission for first phase ends today

Nomination papers submission for the first phase of Upazila Parishad elections ended today (15 April).

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, voting in electronic voting machines (EVMs) will take place in 152 upazilas across the country in the first phase on 8 May.

Nomination papers will be selected on 17 April and the last date for nomination withdrawal is 22 April. Symbols will be allotted to candidates on 23 April.

Cox's Bazar

Meanwhile, in Cox's Bazar, 32 aspirants have submitted their nomination papers in Sadar, Maheshkhali and Kutubdia upazilas.

According to the district election office, 13 people filed nomination papers for the post of chairman, 11 for the post of vice chairman and eight for the post of women vice chairman in these three upazilas.

Narayanganj

In Narayanganj, 11 aspirants have filed nomination papers in Bandar upazila.

Among them, five people filed nomination papers for the post of chairman, four for the post of vice chairman and two for the post of female vice chairman.

Bagerhat

In Bagerhat 27 aspirants have filed nomination papers in Sadar, Rampal and Kachua upazilas.

Among them, 10 filed for the post of chairman, 11 for the post of vice chairman and six for the post of female vice chairman.

Gazipur

Meanwhile, in Gazipur, 36 aspirants have submitted nominations for contesting in Kapasia, Kaliganj and Sadar upazila polls.

Among them, 10 people are vying for the post of chairman, 17 for the post of vice chairman and nine for the post of female vice chairman.