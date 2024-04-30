Jashore records season's highest temperature at 43.8°C

Jashore has recorded the highest temperature of the season at 43.8 degrees Celsius today (30 April) as a heat wave continues to sweep over the country, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) data.

"This is the highest temperature in the country so far this year," BMD Meteorologist Shahnaz Sultana, told The Business Standard.

"Today, the temperature in Chuadanga was recorded at 43.7 degrees Celsius. And the temperature in Dhaka was 38.6 degrees Celsius," she added.

The meteorologist also said the temperature is expected to decrease from tomorrow. There is also a possibility of rain from 2 May.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi records highest temp at 43°C today, the highest in 53 years, according to the local met office.

"According to our records, the Rajshahi has never recorded a temperature of 43°C since 2005, which happened today. In 1972, the highest temperature was recorded at 45.1°C in a day. We do not have any record for the years between 1972 to 2004," Rohidul Islam, in-charge of Rajshahi Meteorological Office, told The Business Standard.

The mid-western district is also experiencing prolonged excessive heat this year, with temperature hovering above 40°C for 11 days straight.

The scorching heatwave is wreaking havoc across Bangladesh, with record-breaking temperatures turning deadly since early April, meteorologists said.

"This is the first time Bangladesh has experienced a heatwave [spell] lasting for 26 consecutive days since we began recording them in 1948," Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik, a meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said.

At least 41 people have died from heat stroke in different parts of the country this month, according to TBS analysis of multiple media reports.