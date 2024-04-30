Jashore records season's highest temperature at 43.8°C

Environment

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 07:20 pm

Related News

Jashore records season's highest temperature at 43.8°C

The temperature is expected to decrease from tomorrow, said BMD Meteorologist Shahnaz Sultana

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 07:20 pm
Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Jashore has recorded the highest temperature of the season at 43.8 degrees Celsius today (30 April) as a heat wave continues to sweep over the country, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) data.

"This is the highest temperature in the country so far this year," BMD Meteorologist Shahnaz Sultana, told The Business Standard.

"Today, the temperature in Chuadanga was recorded at 43.7 degrees Celsius. And the temperature in Dhaka was 38.6 degrees Celsius," she added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The meteorologist also said the temperature is expected to decrease from tomorrow. There is also a possibility of rain from 2 May.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi records highest temp at 43°C today, the highest in 53 years, according to the local met office.

"According to our records, the Rajshahi has never recorded a temperature of 43°C since 2005, which happened today. In 1972, the highest temperature was recorded at 45.1°C in a day. We do not have any record for the years between 1972 to 2004," Rohidul Islam, in-charge of Rajshahi Meteorological Office, told The Business Standard.

The mid-western district is also experiencing prolonged excessive heat this year, with temperature hovering above 40°C for 11 days straight. 

The scorching heatwave is wreaking havoc across Bangladesh, with record-breaking temperatures turning deadly since early April, meteorologists said.

"This is the first time Bangladesh has experienced a heatwave [spell] lasting for 26 consecutive days since we began recording them in 1948," Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik, a meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said.

At least 41 people have died from heat stroke in different parts of the country this month, according to TBS analysis of multiple media reports.

Bangladesh / Top News

jashore / Highest Temperature / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

10h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

2h | Videos
Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

4h | Videos
Why independent directors do not safeguard interests of depositors

Why independent directors do not safeguard interests of depositors

57m | Videos
US students are reminiscing about the Vietnam War of the 1960s

US students are reminiscing about the Vietnam War of the 1960s

6h | Videos