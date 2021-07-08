3 sophisticated mobile harbour cranes reach Mongla port

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 11:19 am

3 sophisticated mobile harbour cranes reach Mongla port

Tk120 crore has been spent for these mobile harbour cranes, weighing 1,332 metric tonnes, which is capable of simultaneously transporting 12-row container ships coming to the port

Photo: Courtesy
An Italian flagged ship, IMKE, reached the Mongla port carrying three mobile harbour cranes from the German port of Rostok on Wednesday afternoon.

IMKE anchored at jetty no 9 of the port with three ultramodern mobile harbour cranes and 80 packages of its parts.

According to port sources, Tk120 crore has been spent for these mobile harbour cranes, weighing 1,332 metric tonnes, which is capable of simultaneously transporting 12-row container ships coming to the port.

Mongla Port Harbor Master Commander Sheikh Fakhar Uddin said, "A month ago, foreign ship IMKE left Rostok port in Germany for Mongla port carrying mobile harbour cranes. Within the next five days, these cranes will be unloaded and installed at the port by German engineers."

Earlier on 15 June, the port authorities had imported two more mobile harbour cranes, he added.

Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, chairman of the Mongla Port Authority, said, "A Tk700 crore (approximately) project has been undertaken for modernizing and building the capacity of the port."

"As a part of this project, new equipment is being added to the facility -including Inner Bar dredging for capacity building - which is expected to expedite the efficiency of the port."

Harbour crane / Mongla port / crane

Comments

