First-ever shipment of frozen apples comes through Mongla Port

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 08:39 pm

Asian Fruits (BD) Ltd imported the apples from China. Photo: TBS
A total of 51 tonnes of frozen apples have been imported for the first time via Mongla Port in Bagerhat.

Sirajul Islam, the Proprietor of Asian Fruits (BD) Ltd, imported the apples from China.

Transported by Liberian-flagged MV Marks Hai Phong, the apples were officially unloaded on Thursday (21 December).

The consignment underwent legal examination on 19 December, with representatives from Mongla Customs, Plant Protection Office, and the Traffic Department in attendance.

"Traders were previously hesitant to use Mongla Port due to the inconveniences of ferry communication between Bagerhat and Dhaka. However, with the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, there has been a surge in traders' interest in importing and exporting goods directly through Mongla Port via Padma Bridge," said the port's Chairman Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali.

He further added that Mongla Port is gaining traction among traders due to its efficient ship handling, container staffing facilities within the jetty, adequate equipment facilities, and overall safety.

