Interport Ship Agents honoured for highest ships handling

TBS Report
01 December, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 05:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chattogram-based shipping agent Interport Ship Agents Ltd has been honoured by the Mongla Port Authority for its contribution as the highest tariff-paying port operator and for handling the highest number of ships as a shipping agent.

In the financial year 2022-23, out of 827 vessels handled at Mongla port, the shipping agent handled a maximum of 204 vessels, reads a press release.

Tanjil Ahmed Ruhullah, managing director of Interport Ship Agents, received the crest of recognition from Talukder Abdul Khaleque, mayor of Khulna City Corporation, at the 73rd foundation Anniversary of Mongla Port on Friday (1 December).

Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali, chairman of the Mongla Port Authority, was also present on the occasion along with other high officials and dignitaries.

Earlier, the shipping agent had received special recognition for handling the highest number of ships in Mongla Port in the fiscal year 2020-21 and 2021-22.

In the financial year 2021-22, out of 886 vessels handled by Mongla Port, the shipping agent handled a maximum of 225 vessels.

Moreover, it has also managed the highest number of commercial LPG ships in the financial year 2020-21.

Interport has been providing port agency services for the last 20 years. On average, Interport handles around 400 vessels per year at Chattogram and Mongla ports acting as declaring agents, owners protecting agents (OPA), husbandry agents, and crew change agents of various international and local principals. Interport also provides spare parts logistics and crew manning services.

