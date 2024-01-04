BRAC Bank signs Payment Gateway agreement with Mongla Port Authority

04 January, 2024
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 04:50 pm

BRAC Bank signs Payment Gateway agreement with Mongla Port Authority

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank has signed a payment gateway service agreement with Mongla Port Authority, the country's second largest business seaport in Bangladesh.

It is the first time a government port authority and BRAC Bank have signed a payment gateway partnership. 

This collaboration demonstrates and affirms the government's determination to make Bangladesh smarter. 

Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali, chairman of the Mongla Port Authority, and Taher Hasan Al Mamun, senior zonal head of BRAC Bank's South Zone, signed agreements for their respective organisations. 

The ceremony occurred on 2 January, 2024, at the Mongla Port Office Premises in Mongla, Bagerhat. 

The agreement enables the Mongla Port Authority to take payments from Port Users for one-stop services, ship handling, container management, instrumental facilities, recruitment and mineral water. 

It will also enable stakeholders to pay port fees through the BRAC Bank Payment Gateway from the port's official website (www.empa.com.bd) using VISA, MasterCard, Dynamic QR, and bKash wallet. 

The port authority will also enjoy a customised report management portal facility through BRAC Bank's online Merchant Service Portal. 

Mongla Port Authority Member (Finance), Md Asaduzzaman; Member (Engineering and Development), Dr AKM Anisur Rahman; Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, Md Siddiqur Rahman Khan; and BRAC Bank's Head of Merchant Acquiring, Khairuddin Ahmed; Head of Government Relations, Khondker Emdadul Haq; Regional Head, South Bengal Region, Al Amin Shaikh; Unit Head, Public Sector, Mahabubur Rashid; and other officials were also present at the signing ceremony.

 

BRAC Bank / Mongla port

