Ship with construction materials for Metrorail docks at Mongla port

A Panama-flagged commercial ship carrying a shipment of construction materials for the Dhaka Metrorail arrived at Bagerhat's Mongla port today (14 February).

The ship "MV Kyo Coral" anchored at Jetty No-7 of the port with 491 pitches of cement pile around 3pm.

Md Wahiduzzaman, manager of Ancient Steam Ship Company, said they have started the clearance process for the materials.

"After unloading, the piles will be taken to the Metrorail depot at Diabari in the capital's Uttara."

Earlier on 6 February, the ship left for Mongla port with the materials from Vietnam.