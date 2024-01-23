Ship docks at Mongla port with 761 cars from Japan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 January, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 09:18 pm

The ship anchored at Jetty No-7 of the port on Tuesday (23 January). Photo: Collected
The ship anchored at Jetty No-7 of the port on Tuesday (23 January). Photo: Collected

A Malaysia-flagged commercial ship has arrived at Bagerhat's Mongla port with 761 reconditioned cars of different brands from Japan. 

The ship 'MV Malaysia Star' anchored at Jetty No-7 of the port on Tuesday (23 January) afternoon. 

Ruhul Amin, manager of Khulna Traders Limited, said the company has started unloading the cars from the ship.

"After unloading is finished, the cars will be picked up by the importers," he added.

The shipment includes several brands of cars such as Axio, Premio, Allion, Aqua and Noah.

The cars were first imported from Japan's Nagoya, Yokohama and Osaka ports and were stored in Singapore. 

The ship left for Bangladesh with 1,180 cars loaded from Singapore port. Out of them, 419 were unloaded at Chattogram port.

