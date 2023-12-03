2 buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of 48-hour countrywide blockade

A bus was set on fire near Gabtoli bus terminal in Dhaka on Saturday (2 December). Photo: Fire Service

Some unidentified people set fire to two buses in the capital's Agargaon and Gabtoli areas on Saturday night, ahead of the countrywide 48-hour blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami to be enforced from Sunday morning.

A bus of Padma Line was set on fire near Gabtoli bus terminal around 11:12pm, according to Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Around 11:08pm, a bus of Bhuiyan Paribahan was set on fire near Bangladesh Betar bhaban in Agargaon, the fire service said.

Firefighting units from nearby fire stations went to the spots to douse the fires.

No casualties were reported till filing of this report.

A bus was set on fire near Bangladesh Betar bhaban area in the capital's Agargaon on Saturday (2 December). Photo: Collected

The ninth round of blockade on roads, railways, and waterways called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, to press home their one-point demand of holding the upcoming national elections under a caretaker government, will be underway at 6:00am on Sunday (3 December) and end at 6:00am on Tuesday (5 December).

In November, 20 days were marked by phases of hartals and blockades.

Political turmoil has engulfed the country since 28 October when opposition demonstrations were marked by clashes, deaths and violence.

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties have been declaring hardline political programmes since then to realise their demands.