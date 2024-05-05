Dhaka's water consumption reaches critical levels, only heavy rain can bring respite

Water demand is now 280 crore litres against production capacity of 285 crore litres

A woman walks back with empty pitchers after finding no water at the roadside tap provided by WASA in Pannitola, Old Dhaka, on Saturday. Many parts of the capital are experiencing water shortages because the ongoing heatwave is lowering groundwater levels. Photo: Rajib Dhar
A woman walks back with empty pitchers after finding no water at the roadside tap provided by WASA in Pannitola, Old Dhaka, on Saturday. Many parts of the capital are experiencing water shortages because the ongoing heatwave is lowering groundwater levels. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The production capacity of the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (DWASA) has reached near capacity with residents of the city increasing consumption amid the ongoing heatwave.

While demand has not surpassed capacity yet, some areas are experiencing water supply disruptions solely because of the sudden increase in usage, officials said. The situation will only improve when heavy rainfall occurs.

AKM Shahid Uddin, deputy managing director of DWASA, told TBS that water consumption has surpassed typical levels of summer season consumption as people are taking multiple showers and consuming more water to cope with the excessive heat.

"Usually in hot weather, we need 250-260 crore litres of water per day. But now it is over 280 crore litres and rising. And maximum capacity in our production is around 285 crore litres," he added.

He warned that sustaining maximum production is becoming increasingly challenging due to a drop in the water level caused by the heat. "Besides, the heatwave rapidly affects our pumps, needing frequent stops to allow them to cool down."

He added that there was some rain two days ago, but it was sporadic. "To improve the situation, we need consistent rain for at least 15 days across Dhaka and its surrounding areas."

When asked if DWASA can increase water production in response to even higher demand, Shahid Uddin said expanding production with current water sources is not feasible.

"We would need to establish new wells, but this is hindered by the lack of available land," he said.

People suffer

Dhaka residents in various areas have been facing limited access to water for over a week during the hot weather.

Md Raihan Hossain, a resident of Pakhigali in Pachtola Bazar area in East Badda, said water has been scarce for a week, and when it does arrive, it often has a strong odour.

"Many of us are buying water from far away, only to find it needs to be boiled again to make it drinkable," said Hossain.

Kalpana Akhtar, another resident in the area, shared the same experience, saying, "We stay awake all night waiting for water. When the supply does come, it is dirty and unusable."

Residents in other areas, like Shewrapara and Uttara-13, have also reported receiving dirty water emitting foul odours, compelling them to buy bottled water for drinking and cooking.

AM Mostafa Tarek, deputy chief public information officer of DWASA, said the crisis is due to a sudden surge in demand on the supply lines. "Residents can contact us for immediate assistance, and we will deliver water through our vehicles."

He assured that since consumption has not exceeded capacity, the issue will be resolved soon.

"We are implementing modern District Metered Area (DMA) systems to ensure uninterrupted and clean water supply. Many areas are already covered by DMA systems, experiencing no water problems," he said.

He noted that as the project progresses, all city areas will soon benefit from modern DMA systems. These systems divide water distribution networks into sections to enhance monitoring and reduce water loss and leakage.

