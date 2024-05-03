Security guard dies after falling off building in Dhaka

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 08:48 pm

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A security guard died after falling from a building at Zigatola's Hazaribagh area in Dhaka on Friday (3 May) morning.

"Ibrahim Mia, 60, suddenly felt dizzy and fell while climbing the stairs to the second floor this morning," Rabiul Alam, another security guard at the building, told The Business Standard.

"He was seriously injured and rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) unconscious.

"Upon arrival, doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead," he added.

DMCH Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Bachchu Mia said the body has been kept at the hospital's morgue.

"The matter has been informed to the police station concerned," he added.

