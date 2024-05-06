Thunderstorm, hail hit Dhaka amid heatwave

Dhaka residents got some relief from the ongoing heatwave as a thunderstorm with hail hit the city on Sunday (5 May) night.

Strong winds started blowing around 9pm followed by the thunderstorm which continued till 11:30pm.

Meanwhile, meteorologists predict heavy rainfall in Sylhet from 5 to 14 May that could cause floods and break Bangladesh's May rainfall record.

The Meteorological Department issued separate warnings for Sylhet and other regions. For Sylhet, forecasts predict heavy rainfall with potential flooding.

In addition, a separate gale warning applies to Noakhali and Chattogram regions. The department warns of possible gusts of wind reaching 60-80 kilometres per hour from the west or northwest, accompanied by potential rain or thunderstorms. River ports in these areas are advised to display a No 2 warning signal.

A mild to moderate heatwave continues to prevail over the capital Dhaka and several other parts of the country. A heat alert remains in effect for Dhaka and other parts of the country, issued from Saturday evening and valid for the next 24 hours.