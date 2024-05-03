What the capital's temperatures may look like after last nights rain

Environment

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 02:05 pm

Related News

What the capital's temperatures may look like after last nights rain

While the rain provided a refreshing break from the heatwave, temperatures are still expected to fluctuate throughout the week

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 02:05 pm
A pedestrian splashes water on his face to cool down amid the extremme hot weather. Temperatures in the capital city of Dhaka soared to a scorching 40.5 degrees Celsius on Monday. The photo was taken at Dhaka University. Photo: Rajib Dhar
A pedestrian splashes water on his face to cool down amid the extremme hot weather. Temperatures in the capital city of Dhaka soared to a scorching 40.5 degrees Celsius on Monday. The photo was taken at Dhaka University. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Following weeks of intense heatwaves nationwide, residents of Dhaka found relief as rain showers were reported in certain areas of the capital last night.

 
While the rain provided a refreshing break from the heatwave, temperatures are still expected to fluctuate throughout the week.
 
According to the BBC's weather report, the temperature is expected to reach 35°C today. Temperatures are forecasted to rise even higher on Saturday, with the possibility of reaching 37°C, according to the BBC.
The good news, however, is that the forecast indicates a slight decrease following the extreme temperatures on Saturday. On Sunday, 5 May, temperatures are expected to reach only 33°C, while Monday's forecast predicts a high of 29°C.
 
Most of the upcoming week is predicted to remain in the high 20s.
 
Cox's Bazar
 
On the other hand, Cox's Bazar saw a relief rain on Thursday. 

Tofail Hossain, the deputy assistant meteorologist of Cox's Bazar Meteorological Office, said, "Around 9am in the morning it was drizzling and it recorded 11mm rainfall in 3 hours till 12pm."

"There is a possibility of rain in Cox's Bazar for the next 2-3 days," he added. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The rain brought some relief to the residents of the district. Many local people have expressed their joy in the rain after heavy rains for quite some time. 

 
 

Bangladesh

rain / Heatwave / Dhaka / Bangaldesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

5h | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

18h | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

2h | Mode
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

16h | Videos
India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

18h | Videos
What is the message of this week's stock market?

What is the message of this week's stock market?

18h | Videos
"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

19h | Videos