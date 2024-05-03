What the capital's temperatures may look like after last nights rain
While the rain provided a refreshing break from the heatwave, temperatures are still expected to fluctuate throughout the week
Following weeks of intense heatwaves nationwide, residents of Dhaka found relief as rain showers were reported in certain areas of the capital last night.
Tofail Hossain, the deputy assistant meteorologist of Cox's Bazar Meteorological Office, said, "Around 9am in the morning it was drizzling and it recorded 11mm rainfall in 3 hours till 12pm."
"There is a possibility of rain in Cox's Bazar for the next 2-3 days," he added.
The rain brought some relief to the residents of the district. Many local people have expressed their joy in the rain after heavy rains for quite some time.