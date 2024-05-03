What the capital's temperatures may look like after last nights rain

A pedestrian splashes water on his face to cool down amid the extremme hot weather. Temperatures in the capital city of Dhaka soared to a scorching 40.5 degrees Celsius on Monday. The photo was taken at Dhaka University. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Following weeks of intense heatwaves nationwide, residents of Dhaka found relief as rain showers were reported in certain areas of the capital last night.

While the rain provided a refreshing break from the heatwave, temperatures are still expected to fluctuate throughout the week.

According to the BBC's weather report, the temperature is expected to reach 35°C today. Temperatures are forecasted to rise even higher on Saturday, with the possibility of reaching 37°C, according to the BBC.

The good news, however, is that the forecast indicates a slight decrease following the extreme temperatures on Saturday. On Sunday, 5 May, temperatures are expected to reach only 33°C, while Monday's forecast predicts a high of 29°C.

Most of the upcoming week is predicted to remain in the high 20s.

Cox's Bazar

On the other hand, Cox's Bazar saw a relief rain on Thursday.