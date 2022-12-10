European Parliament vice-president Kaili arrested

Europe

BSS/AFP
10 December, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 12:49 pm

Related News

European Parliament vice-president Kaili arrested

BSS/AFP
10 December, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 12:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Belgian police arrested Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili, one of the vice-presidents of the European Parliament, in Brussels on Friday evening, a source close to the case told AFP.

The arrest, in connection with an investigation into corruption implicating World Cup hosts Qatar, follows the detention of four other suspects earlier Friday, said the source.

Kaili, who is the partner of one of the four people arrested earlier, as detained for questioning by the police, the source added.

Belgium's federal prosecutor announced the earlier arrests after 600,000 euros in cash was discovered when police raided 16 addresses raids in the capital Brussels.

The prosecutors did not specify the identities of the suspects or name the country involved, saying only that it was a "Gulf" state.

But a source close to the case confirmed press reports that it was focused on suspected attempts by Qatar to corrupt an Italian Socialist who was a member of the European parliament from 2004 to 2019.

World+Biz

European Parliament / Eva Kaili

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Honouring Human Rights Day: A shared responsibility to protect universal freedoms

4h | Thoughts
A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

1d | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

1d | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

19h | TBS Durbin
why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

22h | TBS Health
What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

1d | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1