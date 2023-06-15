European Parliament terms Kakhovka dam destruction war crime; calls on Nato to invite Ukraine

Politics

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 08:35 pm

A satellite image shows Nova Khakovka Dam in Kherson region, Ukraine June 5, 2023. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite image shows Nova Khakovka Dam in Kherson region, Ukraine June 5, 2023. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Highlights:

  • MEPs call for the upcoming NATO summits to pave the way for an invitation to Ukraine
  • The destruction of the Kakhovka dam by Russia constitutes a war crime
  • A comprehensive EU reconstruction and recovery package for Ukraine needed
  • Parliament supports opening EU accession negotiations this year

The European Parliament on Thursday called the recent Kakhovka dam destruction by Russia a war crime. It also called on Nato allies to pave the way for Ukraine's Nato membership.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) condemn in the strongest terms possible Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam on 6 June, which constitutes a war crime and has caused widespread flooding, an environmental catastrophe, and ecocide in Ukraine.

According to international law, all those responsible for war crimes, including the destruction of the dam, will be held accountable, the EU said in a press release.

European Parliament members urge NATO allies to honour their commitment to Ukraine and pave the way for Kyiv to be invited to join the defence alliance.

In the resolution, which was passed on Thursday by a vote of 425 in favour, 38 against, and 42 abstentions, MEPs express their expectation that "the accession process will start as soon as the war is over and be finalised as soon as possible."

MEPs state that until Ukraine achieves full membership, the EU and its member states, along with NATO allies and like-minded partners, must work closely with Ukraine to develop a temporary framework for security guarantees, which must be implemented immediately after the conflict. The parliament emphasises that Ukraine's membership in NATO and the European Union would enhance regional and global security and strengthen ties between Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic community.

Need for a comprehensive EU recovery package for Ukraine

Parliament calls for a comprehensive and adequate EU recovery package for Ukraine, which should focus on the country's immediate, medium- and long-term relief, reconstruction and recovery. They look forward to the European Commission's upcoming proposed review of the current Multiannual Financial Framework and the proposed Rebuild Ukraine Facility, which will cover financing for Ukrainian reconstruction needs in the coming years, the press release further said.

MEPs highlight the importance of linking the reconstruction of Ukraine with its EU accession preparations and ongoing domestic reforms, while stressing that rebuilding damaged infrastructure and industrial capacity should take place in accordance with the "build back better" principle and the European Green Deal. This would help transform the country into a carbon-free and digital modern European welfare state and market economy.

EU accession negotiations with Ukraine can begin this year, hopes EU Parliament

Parliament finally reiterates its support for the European Council's decision to grant Ukraine EU candidate status last year. MEPs express hope for a positive recommendation from the European Commission once Ukraine has successfully completed the seven steps set out in the Commission's opinion. They ask for a clear pathway for the start of accession negotiations, which, with enough support, could begin already this year.

