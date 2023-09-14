European Parliament joint resolution expresses concern over human rights situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 01:09 pm

A European Union flag flutters outside the EU Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, February 1, 2023 REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
A joint resolution of the European Parliament expressed deep concern over the deterioration of the human rights situation in Bangladesh.

Seven groups including the centre-right, social democrats and leftists of the European Parliament brought this proposal. Six members participated in the debate of the parliament session on the proposal on Wednesday (13 September).

They said, the human rights situation in Bangladesh continues to deteriorate, with enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, civil society organisations face harassment and repression from the government and judiciary in Bangladesh, while defending human rights in the country and participating in UN human rights procedures.

The resolution urged authorities in Bangladesh to cooperate with human rights organisations, in order to collectively bring an end to human rights abuses in the country, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

It recalled Bangladesh is under enhanced engagement with the EU through the Everything But Arms trade arrangement and noted that the use of this procedure is due to the seriousness of the reported violations of international conventions in Bangladesh.

EU Parliament urged the EU Commission to intensify scrutiny of human rights trends Bangladesh, with a view to assessing GSP compliance.

It instructed to forward the resolution to the EU Commission, the Council, the Vice-President of the Commission/High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the EU Special Representative for Human Rights, and the Government and Parliament of Bangladesh.

The resolution called for adherence to international agreements on the exercise of civil and political rights.

Besides, the issue of ensuring a safe and favourable working environment for non-governmental development organisations, human rights activists and religious minorities has also been highlighted.

The resolution expressed concern over the arrest of opposition leaders and the use of force against protesters in Bangladesh.

It called upon the government to ensure a favourable environment for free, fair and participatory elections in 2024.

6 EU MPs call for steps to hold free, fair elections in Bangladesh

According to the resolution, the human rights situation in Bangladesh has seriously deteriorated, which includes extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, freedom of expression and workers' rights.

The European Parliament resolution also called on the government to immediately and unconditionally withdraw all charges brought against the human rights organisation Odhikar's representatives and to reinstate the organisation's registration.

It requested the government to take steps to ensure that civil society organisations can utilise approved foreign grants.

The resolution called on the government to cooperate with the United Nations in establishing a special mechanism to investigate allegations of enforced disappearance. Emphasis has been placed on allowing international observers to participate in court hearings. 

In June this year, a group of six members of the European Parliament (MEPs) expressed concerns over the human rights situation in Bangladesh and urged the High Representative of the European Union to take action to restore democracy in the country. In a letter issued on 12 June, they asked the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, also the vice-president of the European Commission, to take necessary measures while engaging in constant dialogue with Bangladesh authorities on the Human Rights agenda.

 

