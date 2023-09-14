EU Parliament's proposed resolution on Bangladesh's human rights situation holds no legislative authority: Momen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 06:12 pm

Related News

EU Parliament's proposed resolution on Bangladesh's human rights situation holds no legislative authority: Momen

"The European Parliament would refrain from interfering in Bangladesh's internal matters, particularly those under legal proceedings in our courts," said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 06:12 pm
File photo
File photo

The proposed resolution by the EU Parliament concerning Bangladesh's human rights situation holds no legislative authority, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday (14 September).

"The discussion in the European Parliament regarding this proposal is not legally binding. It is not obligatory," the foreign minister stated during a press conference when asked about the EU's assessment of Bangladesh's human rights situation, with a specific focus on the case against the human rights organisation Odhikar.

He said, "The European Parliament comprises over 700 members who have the right to express their views. It is their prerogative. However, it is disappointing that they often issue statements in favor of specific parties. Someone may have urged them to issue such a statement. 

"They relish the attention generated by discussions about their actions in the country. If they were overlooked, these statements would not have come," he added.

European Parliament proposes resolution expressing concern over human rights situation in Bangladesh

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, also present at the conference, underscored the mature relationship between Bangladesh and the European Union. 

He expressed hope that the European Parliament would refrain from interfering in Bangladesh's internal matters, particularly those under legal proceedings in our courts. 

He clarified, "The European Council does not take non-legislative actions into consideration."

Shahriar Alam mentioned, "We will closely monitor today's voting. Voting outcomes can have various implications. Sometimes resolutions are adopted and left as they are. In other cases, an official response may be requested. However, this constitutes interference. We trust that rationality will prevail."

The state minister said, "We will certainly address this as it amounts to propaganda and a conspiracy against Bangladesh. If any such activities are underway, we cannot turn a blind eye and ignore them."

Top News

European Parliament / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / Bangladesh human rights situation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students are mostly happy about the washing machines but they seem to expect more from the vending machines. Photo: Noor A Alam

Your Campus: Transforming dormitory life with vending machines, laundromats

9h | Panorama
A locality in Narayanganj is crammed with congested residential buildings on all sides (left), while a road in Gazipur is left in a dilapidated state (right). Photos: Noor A Alam

How compromises to city plans entrap the underprivileged in climate hazards

9h | Panorama
The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

2h | TBS World
SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

6h | Tech Talk
Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

20h | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

23h | TBS Stories