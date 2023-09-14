EU Parliament's proposed resolution on Bangladesh's human rights situation holds no legislative authority: Momen

The proposed resolution by the EU Parliament concerning Bangladesh's human rights situation holds no legislative authority, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday (14 September).

"The discussion in the European Parliament regarding this proposal is not legally binding. It is not obligatory," the foreign minister stated during a press conference when asked about the EU's assessment of Bangladesh's human rights situation, with a specific focus on the case against the human rights organisation Odhikar.

He said, "The European Parliament comprises over 700 members who have the right to express their views. It is their prerogative. However, it is disappointing that they often issue statements in favor of specific parties. Someone may have urged them to issue such a statement.

"They relish the attention generated by discussions about their actions in the country. If they were overlooked, these statements would not have come," he added.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, also present at the conference, underscored the mature relationship between Bangladesh and the European Union.

He expressed hope that the European Parliament would refrain from interfering in Bangladesh's internal matters, particularly those under legal proceedings in our courts.

He clarified, "The European Council does not take non-legislative actions into consideration."

Shahriar Alam mentioned, "We will closely monitor today's voting. Voting outcomes can have various implications. Sometimes resolutions are adopted and left as they are. In other cases, an official response may be requested. However, this constitutes interference. We trust that rationality will prevail."

The state minister said, "We will certainly address this as it amounts to propaganda and a conspiracy against Bangladesh. If any such activities are underway, we cannot turn a blind eye and ignore them."