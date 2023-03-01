EU agrees 'world's first' bond issuance rules to combat greenwashing

Europe

Reuters
01 March, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 03:56 pm

Related News

EU agrees 'world's first' bond issuance rules to combat greenwashing

Reuters
01 March, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 03:56 pm
Net zero is unattainable if there are exceptions. Photographer: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images/Bloomberg
Net zero is unattainable if there are exceptions. Photographer: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images/Bloomberg

The European Union said on Wednesday it had reached a deal on the "world's first" set of comprehensive rules for issuing green bonds to meet the bloc's net zero goals, although compliance will be on a voluntary basis.

EU member states and the European Parliament jointly agreed late on Tuesday standards for companies that want to use the term "European green bond" or EuGB.

Currently investors are faced with a plethora of national practices on green bonds which can be hard to compare, though an attempt to make the EU norms mandatory failed.

The rules will enable investors to identify high quality green bonds and companies, thereby reducing greenwashing or exaggerated environmentally-friendly claims, parliament said.

"Tonight the EU has taken a big step to green this massive market by adopting the first regulation in the world on green bonds," lawmaker Paul Tang said in a statement.

The green bond market broke through the half trillion dollar mark in 2021 for the first time, with Europe accounting for just over half of the issuance. Green bond issuance, however, is still only about 3-3.5% of total bond issuance, parliament said.

Investments must be in projects aligned with the EU's taxonomy, or guidebook, on sustainable projects.

The rules also put in place a clear reporting process on the use of the proceeds from the bond sale, and standardise how external reviewers verify that a bond is green, parliament said.

"All companies choosing to use the standard when marketing a green bond will be required to disclose much information about how the bond's proceeds will be used, but are also obliged to show how those investments feed into the transition plans of the company as a whole," it added.

EU states and parliament need to formally rubber stamp the deal, which would apply a year after its entry into force.

Top News / World+Biz

European Union (EU) / European Parliament / Green Bonds / Net zero carbon emissions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

9h | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

9h | Panorama
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

1d | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

4h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

7h | TBS Entertainment
700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

20h | TBS SPORTS
Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod