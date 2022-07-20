India's Supreme Court grants bail to journalist Mohammed Zubair

South Asia

Hindustan Times
20 July, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 04:29 pm

Related News

India's Supreme Court grants bail to journalist Mohammed Zubair

The Supreme Court said there is no justification to keep him in continued custody and subject him to endless rounds of custody. The journalist must be released by 6pm today, the SC ordered

Hindustan Times
20 July, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 04:29 pm
Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News.
Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News.

The Indian Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Alt News co-founder and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair in all FIRs lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh.

"No justification to keep him in continued custody and subject him to endless rounds of custody," the top court said. The journalist must be released by 6 pm today, ordered SC.

The top court also rejected the UP government's plea to stop him from tweeting.

"It's like asking a lawyer not to argue... A person not to speak. Whatever he does, he will be responsible in law but we can't ask a journalist not to write,"the SC said.

A consolidated investigation is required, said the SC as it clubbed all the FIRs against Zubair and transferred the cases from UP to Delhi.

A special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the UP government is rendered redundant and disbanded, the top court ordered.

Zubair has been asked to move the Delhi high court for quashing of FIRs.

The order on transfer of FIRs to Delhi will be applicable to cases in other states and to any future complaints lodged against the journalist.

Top News / World+Biz

India Supreme Court / Indian Journalist Mohammed Zubair / bail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

20m | Videos
Buyers, traders in trouble for govt decision to shutdown shops after 8pm

Buyers, traders in trouble for govt decision to shutdown shops after 8pm

25m | Videos
The village where leaf mats are made

The village where leaf mats are made

8h | Videos
When will power shortage end?

When will power shortage end?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership