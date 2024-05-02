Yunus gets bail in embezzlement case

Court

UNB
02 May, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 04:29 pm

Related News

Yunus gets bail in embezzlement case

UNB
02 May, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 04:29 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A court today (2 May) granted bail to Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus in a case over embezzling Tk25.22 crore of the Grameen Telecom Workers' welfare fund.

The hearing date for forming charges against Dr Yunus and 13 other accused in the case has been postponed to 2 June.

Dr Yunus's lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the development.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Today was the date for the hearing, but the court granted more time after Yunus's lawyer appealed for time.

The 13 other accused in the case are Grameen Telecom MD Nazmul Islam, Director Ashraful Hasan, former MD Parveen Mahmood, Director, Najnin Sultana, Shahjahan, Noorjahan Begum, and S M Hazzatul Islam Latifi, all serving as directors, along with Advocate Yusuf Ali, Advocate Zaforul Hasan Sharif, Mo Kamruzzaman, President of the Union of Gramin Telecom Employees, Firoz Mahmud Hasan, General Secretary Kamrul Hasan, office secretary of the Employees' Union office, and representative Mainul Islam.

Dr Muhammad Yunus and Parvin Mahmud are currently on bail, while arrest warrants have been issued against the remaining 12 individuals.

Gulshan Anwar, the deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), filed the case as the primary complainant on 30 May 2023.

Top News

Bangladesh / Dr Muhammad Yunus / bail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

1d | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

2d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

2d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How Mustafiz's IPL stint is also bringing the BCB money

How Mustafiz's IPL stint is also bringing the BCB money

20m | Videos
Heavy rain and thunder hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Heavy rain and thunder hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai

2h | Videos
The Saudi Crown Prince's Neom City project is getting $2.67 billion in loan support

The Saudi Crown Prince's Neom City project is getting $2.67 billion in loan support

3h | Videos
Women welders succeed in making steel furniture in South Africa

Women welders succeed in making steel furniture in South Africa

4h | Videos