Yunus gets bail in embezzlement case

A court today (2 May) granted bail to Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus in a case over embezzling Tk25.22 crore of the Grameen Telecom Workers' welfare fund.

The hearing date for forming charges against Dr Yunus and 13 other accused in the case has been postponed to 2 June.

Dr Yunus's lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the development.

Today was the date for the hearing, but the court granted more time after Yunus's lawyer appealed for time.

The 13 other accused in the case are Grameen Telecom MD Nazmul Islam, Director Ashraful Hasan, former MD Parveen Mahmood, Director, Najnin Sultana, Shahjahan, Noorjahan Begum, and S M Hazzatul Islam Latifi, all serving as directors, along with Advocate Yusuf Ali, Advocate Zaforul Hasan Sharif, Mo Kamruzzaman, President of the Union of Gramin Telecom Employees, Firoz Mahmud Hasan, General Secretary Kamrul Hasan, office secretary of the Employees' Union office, and representative Mainul Islam.

Dr Muhammad Yunus and Parvin Mahmud are currently on bail, while arrest warrants have been issued against the remaining 12 individuals.

Gulshan Anwar, the deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), filed the case as the primary complainant on 30 May 2023.