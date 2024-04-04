Adam Tamizi Haque gets bail in CSA case

Bangladesh

04 April, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 05:20 pm

According to his lawyer, there is no bar to his release from prison

File photo of Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque. Photo: Collected
File photo of Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque. Photo: Collected

The High Court has granted bail to Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque in a case filed under the Cyber Security Act (CSA).

The bench of Justice Md Iqbal Kabir and Justice Md Aktaruzzaman passed the order on Tuesday (2 April).

Tamizi Haque's lawyer Barrister Sakir Uddin Ahmed Bappi informed the media about his bail upon the publication of the written order by the High Court on Thursday (4 April).

The lawyer said there is no bar to his release from prison since there are no other cases against him.

Earlier on 4 January, a Dhaka court sent Adam Tamizi Haque to jail in the CSA case.

A case was filed against Tamizi with Dakkhinkhan police station under the Cyber Security Act (CSA) for making derogatory remarks about the prime minister and the country on social media.

He was arrested from his Gulshan residence on 10 December and taken to a rehab centre for mental health examination the following day under DB custody.

Earlier on 9 December 2023, Tamizi was taken to the DB office for questioning in connection with a number of cases filed against him. 

On 17 November, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided his house.

During the operation, Tamizi reportedly threatened to commit suicide if he were to be arrested.

He repeated the threat during a Facebook Live video. 

At one point, he said he was converting to Judaism and asked Israel to help him leave Bangladesh. 

While staying in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, he often came on Facebook Live and criticised the government, a state minister and some politicians of Gazipur for the alleged encroachment of one of his factories in that area.

He also slandered the prime minister and burnt his Bangladeshi passport in a Facebook Live.

Adam Tamizi Haque was quizzed for hours at immigration when he arrived in Bangladesh on 13 November. He holds dual citizenship of Bangladesh and the UK.

