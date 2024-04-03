Three top Transcom officials get bail in four cases filed by Shazreh Huq

A Dhaka court has granted bail to three top officials of Transcom Group, including Chairperson Shahnaz Rahman, in four cases filed by Shahzreh Huq, younger daughter of Shahnaz and Transcom's late chairman Latifur Rahman.

The other two officials are Chief Executive Officer Simeen Rahman, and Head of Strategy and Transformation Zaraif Ayaat Hossain.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Mahbub Ahmed granted the bail pleas today (3 April) after the accused surrendered to the court following an Appellate Division order, Sub-Inspector Shah Alam of Gulshan Police Station's General Registration Branch told reporters.

He said the accused have been granted bail upon a surety bond of Tk5,000 each.

"The three officials, who were abroad, surrendered to the court on Wednesday morning after returning to the country. Then they applied for bail in the court through a legal process. After the hearing, the court granted them bail in four cases," said Shahinur Islam, a lawyer representing the Transcom Group officials.

Earlier on 22 March, the Appellate Division directed authorities concerned to ensure the hassle-free return of the three officials of the embattled Transcom Group from abroad and their surrender to the court within 72 hours.

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order following a petition filed by Shahzreh Huq challenging a High Court directive.

On 22 February, Shahzreh Huq filed three cases against eight officials with Gulshan Police Station over alleged embezzlement, occupying of property, and illegal transfer of shares of the company.

According to the case documents, Simeen and her accomplices tried to illegally acquire around Tk10,000 crore worth of property of her father Latifur Rahman through false deeds of settlements.

Shahzreh alleged that her father left around Tk100 crore in FDRs across multiple banks before his death.

She accused her mother Shahnaz Rahman and sister Simeen Rahman of unevenly distributing the FDRs.

The rest are accused of assisting in embezzling the funds.

In one of the cases, the plaintiff mentioned that her elder sister Simeen Rahman took 23,600 shares of Transcom Limited in her name through forgery to deprive her and her brother Arshad Waliur Rahman which she came to know after the death of her father.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested five of them, including two directors, from different places in Dhaka.

They were Md Fakhruzzaman Bhuiyan, serving as the executive director for Corporate Affairs and Law at the Transcom Group; Kamrul Hasan and Abdullah Al Mamun, both directors in Corporate Finance; Mohammed Mossadeq, the assistant company secretary, and Abu Yusuf Md Siddik, manager (company secretary).

Later, a Dhaka court granted bail to them on 23 February in these cases.

However, Shahnaz, Simeen, and Zaraif were abroad at the time the cases were filed.

Later on 22 March, Shahzreh Huq filed a murder case against 11 people, including her elder sister Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman, on the charge of killing their brother Arshad Waliur Rahman.

The High Court later directed Shahnaz, Simeen, and Zaraif to return from abroad and surrender before the lower court in 60 days following a writ petition to participate legally in the judicial process without any hindrance.