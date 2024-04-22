Domestic worker's death: HC grants bail to wife of jailed ex-Daily Star executive editor

The HC also issued a rule asking why Ashfaqul Haque should not be granted bail. 

Executive Editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker. Photo: Collected
Executive Editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker. Photo: Collected

The High Court today (22 April) granted bail to Tania Khondokar, wife of former executive editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque, in the case filed over the death of domestic worker Preeti Urang.

The HC also issued a rule asking why Ashfaqul Haque should not be granted bail. 

A bench of Justice Rezaul Hasan and Justice Fahmida Quader passed the order.

Senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared on behalf of the defendant. Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the state. 

Khurshid Alam Khan told the media that it was a bailable offence, for which Tania secured interim bail. The state has not yet announced whether an appeal will be filed.

There is no bar to Tania Khandaka's release as she has been granted bail, Khan said. 

Preeti Urang, daughter of a tea worker in Sylhet's Moulvibazar, fell to her death from the eighth-floor apartment of Syed Ashfaqul Haque on 6 February.

The next day, her father, Lukesh Urang, filed a case with Mohammadpur police station, against Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker.

Following the filing of the case, both accused were promptly arrested.

Last year, another teenage maid also fell from Ashfaqul's apartment and suffered severe injuries.

