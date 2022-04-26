Sk Jamal ride on Nurul Hasan's defiant knock and clinch DPL title

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 06:23 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, who started the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) with a superb victory, tasted defeat in their fifth match. The team lost only one match after that. The dominant Sheikh Jamal showed their worth in the Super League as well. On Tuesday, Sheikh Jamal rode on Nurul Hasan's terrific knock to defeat Abahani Ltd and clinch the title. 

Sheikh Jamal beat Abahani by four wickets. This is the team's first DPL title.  They won 12 out of 14 matches in the tournament and won the title with 24 points. Mashrafe Mortaza's Legends of Rupganj were in the race with 22 points from 11 matches. 

Batting first after winning the toss, Tawhid Hridoy's half century and forties from Jaker Ali and Mohammad Saifuddin steered Abahani to 229. In reply, Sheikh Jamal lost five wickets when the score was 78 but Nurul's defiant knock got them across the line.

Parvez Rasool added 72 with Nurul for the sixth wicket before going back to the shed. He made 33 off 40. But Nurul occupied one end and added another 82 with Ziaur Rahman to win the match for Sheikh Jamal. Nurul was unbeaten on 81 off 81. He scored a brilliant hundred in the previous match as well. Ziaur played an enterprising knock of 39 off just 26 balls with the help of four fours and two maximums.  

