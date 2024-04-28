‘No one will raise objections regarding female umpires from now on’

"There was no formal complaint to us from either club. Some are suggesting the players were reluctant, but that's completely wrong," Iftekhar Ahmed told TBS.

Mohammedan Sporting Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club were hesitant to play under the supervision of umpire Shathira Jakir Jesy in a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match due to her lack of experience, Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu, chairman of the BCB Umpires Committee revealed on 25 April. 

Reports had surfaced in some media outlets, suggesting dissatisfaction from both clubs was because of Jessy being a female on-field umpire. Even Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah's names were also mentioned in the 'hesitant' list. 

A storm erupted on social media, with many expressing their frustration towards the veteran cricketers being hesitant to play under a female umpire. Although most critics are unaware of what transpired on 25 April at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur regarding the umpiring issue. 

Iftekhar Ahmed cleared the confusion regarding the matter in a detailed conversation with The Business Standard (TBS).

He indicated that both teams were unwilling to accept Jesy as an umpire, as they were dissatisfied. But no players were involved in this. The clubs' objections were not about a 'female on-field' umpire, but rather an inexperienced umpire as Jessy was making her DPL debut in that match. 

He thinks that due to such discussions, there won't be any objections raised in the future regarding female umpires.

"There was no formal complaint to us from either club. Some are suggesting the players were reluctant, but that's completely wrong," Iftekhar Ahmed told TBS.

"Prime Bank's manager, Shikdar Abul Hashem Kankan, and Mohammedan's Tarikul Islam Tito have admitted that they expressed dissatisfaction due to inexperienced umpires, not because they were female. Primarily, they were unhappy because they were given inexperienced umpires to officiate such an important match," he added.

Iftekhar Ahmed was rather annoyed by the complaint regarding 'inexperienced' umpires.

"How is Jessy an inexperienced umpire? She officiated in the Emerging Asia Cup and then in international cricket as well. She also has the experience of umpiring in first and second-class cricket. There is no chance to call her an inexperienced umpire."

Although Mohammedan's official Tarikul Islam has denied the matter. He claimed that there was no complaint or objection from Mohammedan's side. 

"I haven't expressed any objection, nor am I dissatisfied. I haven't seen the umpire; I had no idea. Today, I had a conversation with the chairman of the umpires' committee. He said Jessy has umpired in the first, second, and third divisions," Tarikul told TBS.
Iftekhar Ahmed was asked how logical it was of him to tell the media that the clubs were hesitant to play under a female umpire even though there was no formal complaint.

"I only said the clubs were dissatisfied. They didn't accept Jessy happily. It was an overall expression. The umpires are being under pressure," he answered.

The head of the umpires' committee emphasised the positive aspect of his words. He found a 'silver lining' in the whole incident. 

"Looking at the positive side of this incident, it won't be discussed further in the future. From now on, no one will raise objections regarding female umpires. There will be no more complaints about female umpires. Whether they are female or junior umpires, we have to give them opportunities," he concluded.

