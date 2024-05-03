Shakib smashes hundred after almost 5 years

The shackles are finally broken. Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan scored a hundred, almost after five years on Friday, his first since that epic ton against West Indies in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Playing for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Shakib bagged his 10th List-A hundred against Gazi Group Cricketers, scoring 107 runs from 79 deliveries at a strike rate of 135.44 in BKSP-4 Ground at Savar.

This was actually Shakib's maiden hundred in domestic List-A cricket. All his previous nine List-A hundreds came in ODI cricket playing for the Bangladesh national team.

The southpaw came in to bat at number five when his team was kind of struggling at 63/3 after 18.1 overs. Shakib played in his usual way, hitting nine boundaries and seven maximums in his quickfire innings.

Shakib took 73 balls to reach his century. He was cautious after reaching 96 with a maximum and took four singles afterwards to reach his hundred.

Thanks to Shakib, Sheikh Jamal posted a respectable total of 280/9 in their 50 overs. Apart from Shakib, Yasir Ali Chowdhury scored 71 runs.

Meanwhile, Tamim Iqbal failed on the day Shakib bagged his much-awaited hundred. The veteran opener struggled against Shinepukur Cricket Club early in the innings, managing to score only 2 runs facing 12 balls.

But Prime Bank's skipper Zakir Hasan played a scintillating knock of 157 from 130 balls to take his team beyond 300.

On the same day, Abahani skipper Mosaddek Hossain bagged his first List-A hundred after five years, just like, Shakib on Friday. He scored his career-best 133 runs from 101 balls hitting eight boundaries and 10 maximums.