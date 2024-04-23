Shakib to play in DPL Super League before Zimbabwe series

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has not been included in the squad for a camp ahead of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, will return to the country by the end of the month and play a few matches for the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024.

The news was confirmed by Bangladesh chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain.

"Shakib will return to Bangladesh by the end of this month," Ashraf told the media on Tuesday. "There is a possibility of him playing one or two matches in the DPL. Then he will join the [national] team."

The three-day training will begin on 26 April where the members of the squad will take part in match scenarios.

"The team will practice different match scenarios on the central wicket. We will assess which batters are getting close to the target and why a bowler is failing or succeeding in fulfilling the goals," he said.