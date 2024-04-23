Shakib to play in DPL Super League before Zimbabwe series

Sports

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 07:15 pm

Related News

Shakib to play in DPL Super League before Zimbabwe series

The three-day training will begin on 26 April where the members of the squad will take part in match scenarios.

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 07:15 pm
Photo: Sheikh Jamal DC
Photo: Sheikh Jamal DC

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has not been included in the squad for a camp ahead of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, will return to the country by the end of the month and play a few matches for the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024.

The news was confirmed by Bangladesh chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain. 

"Shakib will return to Bangladesh by the end of this month," Ashraf told the media on Tuesday. "There is a possibility of him playing one or two matches in the DPL. Then he will join the [national] team."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The three-day training will begin on 26 April where the members of the squad will take part in match scenarios. 

"The team will practice different match scenarios on the central wicket. We will assess which batters are getting close to the target and why a bowler is failing or succeeding in fulfilling the goals," he said.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League / Dhaka Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

4h | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

11h | Panorama
Rumana Monzur. Sketch: TBS

The Rumana Monzur story: From domestic abuse survivor to legal pioneer

12h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

War and fear of war, increased military spending together

War and fear of war, increased military spending together

1h | Videos
Anti-Israel protests rock US educational institutions

Anti-Israel protests rock US educational institutions

27m | Videos
MV Abdullah anchors at UAE's AL Hamriya Port

MV Abdullah anchors at UAE's AL Hamriya Port

5h | Videos
Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

6h | Videos