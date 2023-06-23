Perry falls for 99 but Australia in command in women's Ashes Test

Perry falls for 99 but Australia in command in women's Ashes Test

Australia opted to bat after winning the toss but their openers Beth Moooney and Phoebe Litchfield could not convert their starts before Perry came to the crease.

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry missed out on an Ashes Test century by one run on a rain-hit first day of the one-off match against England as the visitors reached 328-7 at stumps at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday.

Australia opted to bat after winning the toss but their openers Beth Moooney and Phoebe Litchfield could not convert their starts before Perry came to the crease.

She built a valuable 119-run stand with Tahlia McGrath before spinner Sophie Ecclestone beat McGrath's defence to bowl her for 61.

Tea was taken early when rain sent the players back to the pavilion and the third session resumed only after a 90-minute delay.

England then stemmed the flow of runs as Ecclestone picked up two wickets in an over when she dismissed Jess Jonassen after a successful review for a catch off the glove and captain Alyssa Healy was bowled for a duck, her third in a row against England.

Perry averages over 75 in Test matches and she looked well set for her third century having hit 15 boundaries when England debutant Lauren Filer, who had dismissed Mooney, lured the Australian into a drive when she was on 99.

Perry connected but the ball flew off the outside edge and into the hands of Nat Sciver-Brunt at gully as England celebrated while the Australian batter bowed her head in disappointment before walking off.

Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland limited the damage with a 77-run partnership, but Gardner was removed when England took the new ball and Lauren Bell had her caught behind for 40.

Sutherland was unbeaten on 39 at stumps along with new batter Alana King.

The Test is the curtain-raiser of the multi-format series, with three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals to follow, as England bid to regain the Ashes from Australia after going winless in the 2021-22 campaign.

Cricket

Ellyse Perry / Australia Women's Cricket Team / England Women's Cricket Team

