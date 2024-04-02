Bangladesh suffer crushing defeat to concede T20I series to Australia despite historic Trisna hattrick

Bangladesh suffered yet another crushing defeat against Australia at Mirpur to go 0-2 down and concede the series. This time, the hosts were thumped by 58 runs by the reigning World Champions in the second T20I despite a historic hattrick by Fariha Trisna with the ball.

This was Trisna's second hattrick in T20I cricket and entered the record books by becoming only the third bowler to claim two hattricks in Women's T20Is so far. There have been 42 hattricks in Women's T20Is so far and Trisna became only the second bowler to end up on the losing side after completing a hattrick.

After restricting Australia to 161/8, the hosts had a bright start to the chase. Bangladesh's opening duo - Dilara Akter and Murshida Khatun - scored 22 runs in the first two overs. Murshida was barely a spectator as Dilara bagged 18 of that 22 runs.

But that honeymoon period didn't last long and Bangladesh returned to their original self - playing a lot of dot balls and losing wickets at regular intervals trying to play big shots.

Murshida was the first batter to be dismissed in the fourth over and the floodgate wide opened. The hosts lost three more wickets before reaching the 50-run mark in the 11th over. There was a flurry of dot balls during that period which all but sealed the defeat for Bangladesh.

The hosts could never recover from that and they hardly reached the 100-run mark in the final delivery of their innings. They ended up on 103/9 in their accumulated 20 overs.

The only thing Bangladesh achieved from the match apart from Trisna's hattrick was to reach the 100-run mark for the second match in a row after failing to reach the landmark for once in the entire ODI series earlier.

Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Molineux picked up three wickets each for the Aussies while Megan Schutt bagged a brace.

Earlier, Australia rode on Georgia Wareham and Grace Harris to put up a commendable total of 161/8. Wareham smashed 57 off deliveries hitting 10 boundaries. Grace batted gracefully for her 47-run innings where she hit six boundaries and one maximum.

Australia lost some late wickets thanks to that Trisna hattrick.

Trisna ended up with a four-for conceding only 19 runs from her four overs. The 21-year-old picked up the wickets of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux and Beth Mooney respectively in the final three balls of Australia's final over to complete the hattrick.

Nahida Akhter and Fahima Khatun bagged a brace each.

Grace Harris was adjudged the player of the match for her all-round performance with both bat and ball.