Bangladesh whitewashed in ODI series after baffling batting show against Australia

Coming in to the series, Bangladesh would have hoped to cause an upset by beating the mighty Australia, or at least, put up a decent fight in one of the matches. The hosts failed to do so. Rather, what's upsetting was their baffling batting performance in the three-match ODI series against the seven-time world champions.

Bangladesh were completely outplayed by the visitors throughout the series and eventually lost the series 0-3 after losing the third and final ODI by eight wickets. The match lasted only 44.5 overs in total.

The hosts failed to reach 100-run mark in either of the ODIs. After being bundled out for 95 and 97 runs respectively in the first two matches, Bangladesh manged to score only 89 in the final ODI at Mirpur on Wednesday.

Australia being Australia, didn't have to toil much to chase the petty target down and take the ODI series 3-0.

Batting first, the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals and no batter really got going as they were bundled out in 26.2 overs.

Skipper Nigar Sultana was the top scorer with 16 runs to her name and pacer Marufa Akhter chipped in with 15 to take Bangladesh to 89 rruns. 20 runs came from the extras, actually being the highest scorer for the hosts.

Australia's Kim Garth picked up three wickets for 11 runs from her seven overs including four maiden overs. Ellyse Perry and Sophie Molineux bagged a brace each.

While the pitch looked impossible to bat on for the hosts, Austrralia found it rather easier to chase the petty target down. They only took 18.3 overs losing two wickets to reach the target.

All four Australian batters reached the double-digit mark with the skipper Alyssa Healy scoring 33 runs to all but seal the match for Australia.

Perry and Beth Mooney didn't take much time after losing two wickets in quick time to seal the series. Perry remained unbeaten on 27 and Mooney bagged 21 runs.

Gartth was adjudged the player of the match for her three-wicket haul while Ashleigh Gardner was the player of the series for her all-round performance.

The two teams will face off for a three-match T20I series starting from 31 March at the samee venue.