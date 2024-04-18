Former Australia skipper Lanning says 'obsession' caused retirement

Sports

AFP
18 April, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 02:37 pm

Related News

Former Australia skipper Lanning says 'obsession' caused retirement

Lanning skippered Australia's all-conquering women's team for almost a decade, winning four Twenty20 World Cups, a 50-over World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold.

AFP
18 April, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 02:37 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Former Australia cricket captain Meg Lanning said Thursday that an unhealthy "obsession" with food and exercise led to her sudden international retirement last year aged just 31.

Lanning skippered Australia's all-conquering women's team for almost a decade, winning four Twenty20 World Cups, a 50-over World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold.

But behind the star batter's cool exterior she says that she was struggling.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A private person, Lanning told an Australian cricket podcast that to escape the pressures she began running up to 90 kilometres (56 miles) a week, but did not eat enough to fuel her "obsession".

She said she lost significant weight, struggled to sleep, became moody and withdrew from people close to her.

"I was over-exercising and under-fuelling," said Lanning, who earned the nickname "Megastar" for her run-scoring exploits.

"It sort of just spiralled and I was in denial, even though everyone kept telling me something wasn't quite right.

"I was not in a place to be able to go on tour and play cricket and give the commitment levels required for that Ashes series (in 2023) mentally and physically."

Lanning, who has continued playing in the Women's Big Bash League and the WPL in India, declined to label the problem an eating disorder.

But she eventually sought help after it began affecting her life.

"I am naturally fine spending time with myself but there were very few people who I would want to engage with. I would get really snappy, real moody, if anyone asked anything," she said.

"I disengaged a lot from friends and family. I didn't realise that I was doing this. It sort of became a new normal."

With the demands of being captain and touring the world a thing of the past, Lanning said she was now "in a good spot".

"I've really started to understand how actually talking to people and letting people know can actually help," she said.

Cricket

Meg Lanning / Australia Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Red Sea has unique marine habitats, including coral reefs, mangroves and sea grass beds. Photo: Mike G Rutherford

The bedazzling Red Sea and a futile search for dugongs

4h | Earth
Bioplastic films are coming out as final products after multistep processing of cotton-dust cellulose. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Compostable packaging is made locally. Why is plastic still everywhere?

7h | Panorama
Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

23h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China's growth in the first quarter was higher than expected

China's growth in the first quarter was higher than expected

1h | Videos
India's first solar city Sanchi

India's first solar city Sanchi

1h | Videos
The train will run at a maximum speed of 40 km for 5 hours a day

The train will run at a maximum speed of 40 km for 5 hours a day

3h | Videos
Ladakh protest: Sonam Wangchuk’s demand for statehood

Ladakh protest: Sonam Wangchuk’s demand for statehood

3h | Videos