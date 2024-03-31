Healy, Mooney make light work of Bangladesh as Australia win 1st T20I by 10 wickets

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney made light work of Bangladesh bowlers as they raced to the target of 127 set by Bangladesh in 13 overs without losing a wicket in the first T20I at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

With the 10-wicket victory, Australia went 1-0 up in the series.

The Australian openers were too strong for the Bangladesh bowlers as they toyed with the host bowlers. Captain Healy was the Player of the Match with an aggressive 65* off 42 deliveries. She hit nine boundaries and a six. Her opening partner Mooney hit 55* off 36.

After getting all-out for sub-100 totals three times on the trot in the ODI series, Bangladesh showed an improved performance with the bat as they scored 126-4 in their stipulated 20 overs.

The hosts managed to recover really well after being reduced to two for two in the second over as Dilara Akter and Sobhana Mostary could not bother the scorers.

Then skipper Nigar Sultana and opener Murshida Khatun added a run-a-ball 57 to rescue the home side. The right-handed Nigar was part of another 50-plus partnership, this time with Fahima Khatun.

Murshida scored 20 off 27 before getting out to Georgia Wareham. Fahima played with intent and before losing her wicket in the final over, she scored 27 off 21 with the help of two fours and a maximum.

Nigar was unbeaten on 63 off 64 in the end, holding the Bangladesh innings together. It was only the second time in T20Is that Bangladesh had two fifty-plus stands.

Sophie Molineux, playing her first T20I in two and a half years, picked up two wickets of 25 runs. Tayla Vlaeminck, also making a comeback, picked up a wicket in her first over as well.