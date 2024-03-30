Learning Bangla words, getting Dhakai Jamdani and bangles as gift - Alyssa Healy’s crash course to Bangladeshi culture from Nigar Sultana

The T20I series between Bangladesh women and Australia women begins on Sunday. But before that, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy had a crash course on Bangladesh's culture, heritage and food from none other than Nigar Sultana, the skipper of Bangladesh team.

In a video posted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Nigar first introduced Healy to some of Bangladesh's delicious food items - Fuchka (a famous Bangladeshi street food), Kacchi Biryani and Rasgulla.

"I feel like this is going to be sweet," said Healy pointing to Rasgulla, to which Nigar replied "Yes, too much" with a smile on her face.

Healy then tried half of a Rasgulla and asked Nigar whether one could finish the whole bowl. "No, I can't," Nigar replied. They both had a laugh afterwards.

The Bangladesh skipper then went on to show Healy some Green and Red bangles and asked her to put them on. Nigar also put some on her hands. Nigar then gifted Healy a Red Dhakai Jamdani saying "it's the most favourite thing of my life".

Later on, the two skippers were engaged in a candid conversation where Nigar ended up teaching Healy a few Bangla words.

"Assalamualaikum (Peace be upon you)" was the first word Nigar taught to Healy. Healy then wanted to know what Bangladeshis say when they say 'thank you' to somebody. Nigar then taught him "Dhonnyobad" which means 'thank you' in Bangla.

In that conversation, Healy also expressed her feelings of visiting Bangladesh after 10 years. She celebrated her 24th birthday in Sylhet back in 2014 while playing in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. This time, she celebrated her 34th birthday in Dhaka.

Nigar also got the chance to express that she idiolises Healy as a cricketer and how she enjoyed the Australian's skipper's batting from behind the stumps in 2020 Women's T20 World Cup.

"Usually I'm very loud behind the stumps. But when she was batting in 2020 T20 World Cup, I became quiet and enjoyed her show. I thought I needed a popcorn," Nigar said.