Learning Bangla words, getting Dhakai Jamdani and bangles as gift - Alyssa Healy’s crash course to Bangladeshi culture from Nigar Sultana

Sports

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 11:18 pm

Related News

Learning Bangla words, getting Dhakai Jamdani and bangles as gift - Alyssa Healy’s crash course to Bangladeshi culture from Nigar Sultana

“Assalamualaikum (Peace be upon you)” was the first word Nigar taught to Healy. Healy then wanted to know what Bangladeshis say when they say ‘thank you’ to somebody. Nigar then taught him “Dhonnyobad” which means ‘thank you’ in Bangla.

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 11:18 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The T20I series between Bangladesh women and Australia women begins on Sunday. But before that, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy had a crash course on Bangladesh's culture, heritage and food from none other than Nigar Sultana, the skipper of Bangladesh team. 

In a video posted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Nigar first introduced Healy to some of Bangladesh's delicious food items - Fuchka (a famous Bangladeshi street food), Kacchi Biryani and Rasgulla. 

"I feel like this is going to be sweet," said Healy pointing to Rasgulla, to which Nigar replied "Yes, too much" with a smile on her face.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Healy then tried half of a Rasgulla and asked Nigar whether one could finish the whole bowl. "No, I can't," Nigar replied. They both had a laugh afterwards.

The Bangladesh skipper then went on to show Healy some Green and Red bangles and asked her to put them on. Nigar also put some on her hands. Nigar then gifted Healy a Red Dhakai Jamdani saying "it's the most favourite thing of my life". 

Later on, the two skippers were engaged in a candid conversation where Nigar ended up teaching Healy a few Bangla words. 

"Assalamualaikum (Peace be upon you)" was the first word Nigar taught to Healy. Healy then wanted to know what Bangladeshis say when they say 'thank you' to somebody. Nigar then taught him "Dhonnyobad" which means 'thank you' in Bangla.

In that conversation, Healy also expressed her feelings of visiting Bangladesh after 10 years. She celebrated her 24th birthday in Sylhet back in 2014 while playing in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. This time, she celebrated her 34th birthday in Dhaka. 

Nigar also got the chance to express that she idiolises Healy as a cricketer and how she enjoyed the Australian's skipper's batting from behind the stumps in 2020 Women's T20 World Cup.

"Usually I'm very loud behind the stumps. But when she was batting in 2020 T20 World Cup, I became quiet and enjoyed her show. I thought I needed a popcorn," Nigar said.

Cricket

Alyssa Healy / Nigar Sultana / Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / Australia Women's Cricket Team / Jamdani

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

16h | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

1d | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Rezaul Hoque Rumi

The migrant buffalos of haor

1d | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Alonso slipped, who is taking charge of Liverpool?

Alonso slipped, who is taking charge of Liverpool?

3h | Videos
India-US relations strained over Kejriwal issue

India-US relations strained over Kejriwal issue

5h | Videos
Patenga Container Terminal set for April start

Patenga Container Terminal set for April start

6h | Videos
The military was behind spreading Rohingya hatred on Facebook: UN

The military was behind spreading Rohingya hatred on Facebook: UN

7h | Videos