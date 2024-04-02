Jaker, Tanzim, Naim power Abahani to thumping DPL win over Mohammedan
An economical three-wicket haul from pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib and half-centuries from Jaker Ali and Mohammad Naim propelled Abahani Ltd to an eight-wicket victory over arch-rivals Mohammedan Sporting Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah on Tuesday.
