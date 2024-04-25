Tamim and Co. snub handshake with opponents after teammate Mushfiqur's dubious dismissal

After Mushfiqur Rahim was dubiously given out on the field, the players of the Prime Bank Cricket Club didn't take part in the customary handshake with opponents Mohammedan Sporting Club at the end of a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024 match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday.

The match was momentarily halted after the on-field umpires Sathira Jakir Jessy and Moniruzzaman were not sure whether fielder Abu Hider's foot touched the boundary line while taking a running catch at deep midwicket off Nayeem Hasan.

There is no TV umpire in DPL matches and the on-field decisions mostly depend on the fielders' reaction. Hider was confident after taking the catch although YouTube replays showed that he landed on the boundary rope.

But the umpires adjudged Mushfiqur Rahim out after consulting Hider and Prime Bank were dealt with a big blow.

Prime Bank, despite a valiant effort from the likes of Mahedi Hasan and Sunzamul Islam, lost the match by 33 runs.

After the match, the Prime Bank players except Tamim Iqbal didn't come out of the dressing room. Tamim didn't shake hands with the opposition players. He spoke to the umpires for some time and then went back to the dressing room.

On Prime Bank's handshake snub, Mohammedan's Rony Talukdar, who played a career-best knock of 141, said, "We were on the field only. It's all up to them [Prime Bank]. I don't want to comment on this."

On the controversial decision, he said, "[Abu Hider] Rony knows better. He claimed the catch. Because there was no camera. If there was a third umpire, he could intervene. It's up to the players here."