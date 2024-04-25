Shanto ton leads Abahani's massive DPL win against Gazi Group

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's second century in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024 led Abahani Ltd to a massive 171-run win over Gazi Group Cricketers at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah on Thursday.

It was Abahani's 13th consecutive win in the tournament, who are closing in on yet another DPL title.

More to follow..