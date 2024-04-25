Rony hits 141 in Mohammedan's controversial DPL victory against Prime Bank

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 06:09 pm

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 06:09 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Opening batter Rony Talukdar struck a match-winning 141 off 131 to set up a 33-run win over Prime Bank Cricket Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday. 

The match was momentarily halted after the on-field umpires Sathira Jakir Jessy and Moniruzzaman were not sure whether fielder Abu Hider's foot touched the boundary line while taking a running catch at deep midwicket. 

There is no TV umpire in DPL matches and the on-field decisions mostly depend on the fielders' reaction. Hider was confident after taking the catch although YouTube replays showed that he landed on the boundary rope.

But the umpires adjudged Mushfiqur Rahim out and Prime Bank were dealt with a big blow.

More to follow..

